Free gun locks available at police stations in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Free gun locks are being given to police departments in several cities across Kentucky to try to prevent gun tragedies.
A total of 2,050 gun locks were donated by Whitney/Strong and Project Child Safe.
The locks prevent the trigger from being fired.
People can stop by the police departments in Mt. Washington, Simpsonville, Mt. Sterling, Versailles, Cold Spring, Wilmore, Vine Grove, Alexandria and Jeffersontown to pick up a free gun lock.
