Gov. Beshear reports 2,898 new COVID-19 cases; 23 deaths

“This is a very exciting time. With these life-saving vaccines being administered right now to our front-line workers, the beginning of the end of the coronavirus crisis is in sight,” the governor said. “We are also continuing to see fewer cases week over week, with today’s number down from last Wednesday. This is all great news, but it will take time before these modern medical miracles are available to everyone. Until then, we need everyone on Team Kentucky to be patient and vigilant. Continue to mask up, maintain social distance, avoid unnecessary travel and crowds, and practice proper hand washing.”