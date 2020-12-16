JCPS mulls return to in-person classes amid vaccine rollout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With a COVID-19 vaccine now in play, the state’s largest school district is eyeing a return to the classroom.
JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio on Wednesday presented a vaccine rollout proposal to the Board of Education.
Pollio recommended re-opening schools for pre-K through 3rd-grade students first, by mid- February.
But this would only come after teachers get both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, which are typically given approximately three weeks apart.
That cycle would repeat then for each grade level.
JCPS is sending out a survey to teachers to see how many of them want to get the vaccine.
Teachers will not be required to get one, but may still have to return to work, even if they don’t get the vaccine.
Parents will have the option to send their kids to a virtual academy as well.
Pollio’s plan isn’t expected to get a vote until next month.
