Late switch, Cats to face North Carolina on Saturday in Cleveland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UK will not face UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio. Instead the Cats will take on #22 North Carolina (4-2).
The switch was the result of trying to closely align COVID-19 protocols between the competing programs and their conferences.
UCLA (5-1), from the PAC-12 will now face #20 Ohio State (5-1), from the Big Ten, at 4:15 p.m.
The Cats (1-4) and Tar Heels will play at 2 p.m. in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
UNC leads the all-time series 24-16.
