Late switch, Cats to face North Carolina on Saturday in Cleveland
By Kent Taylor | December 16, 2020 at 10:59 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 12:44 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UK will not face UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio. Instead the Cats will take on #22 North Carolina (4-2).

The switch was the result of trying to closely align COVID-19 protocols between the competing programs and their conferences.

UCLA (5-1), from the PAC-12 will now face #20 Ohio State (5-1), from the Big Ten, at 4:15 p.m.

The Cats (1-4) and Tar Heels will play at 2 p.m. in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

UNC leads the all-time series 24-16.

