LMPD: Man found at gas station after being shot on Peabody Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was brought to UofL Hospital after being found shot in Louisville Wednesday, an LMPD spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road; a WAVE 3 News photographer confirmed the crime scene is a Thorntons near Peabody Lane. Responding officers found a man who had been shot, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
He is reportedly being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.
An initial police investigation revealed the shooting actually happened in the 1900 block of Peabody Lane, Mitchell confirmed.
No suspect information was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.