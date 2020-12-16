Muhammad Ali Center to close due to COVID-19 cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Muhammad Ali Center is temporarily closing because of coronavirus cases in the area.
The closure will start on Friday, according to Muhammad Ali Center officials. The Center plans to reopen in 2021.
“This decision was not made lightly,” Muhammad Ali Center President and CEO Donald Lassere said, “but by proactively getting ahead of what is predicted to be a really tough winter, we will know that we took the best course of action and do what we could to help keep our staff and community safe. We will continue to monitor developments and to follow the direction of health experts. The Ali Center looks forward to re-opening to the public in early 2021.”
During the closure, some employees will be furloughed. A group of employees will still be working onto manage day-to-day tasks.
