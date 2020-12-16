Old Oaken Bucket game canceled for 2020

(WAVE) - For the first time in over 100 years Indiana and Purdue will not meet on the football field in 2020.
The annual battle for the Old Oaken Bucket was canceled on Tuesday. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, December 12, but was canceled after COVID issues in both programs.
The Big Ten announced on Sunday that the two schools would play on Friday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Big Ten Champions Week.
COVID made the decision final.
“We have 28 positive cases, that includes players and coaches, the tier one level, and a significant number, we’ve had those since our Wisconsin game, so that’s a lot in a short amount of time,” IU head coach Tom Allen said on Tuesday afternoon.
The Hoosiers (6-1) are #11 in the latest in College Football Playoff rankings and will find out their bowl destination on Sunday.
Purdue finishes it’s season 2-4.
