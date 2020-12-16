SnowTALK! Weather Blog

We had a cold rain this morning south of Louisville, light freezing rain in the Metro and rain/sleet/snow to the north. Expect more of a rain/snow mix into the afternoon but no travel issues or accumulations.
The precipitation type isn’t done switching around on us as we have a risk for some freezing drizzle tonight and snow showers Thursday. Few if any travel issues expected from this on untreated roads with mainly elevated objects (cars/decks/trees) showing some minor impacts.
The video will break this down a bit more plus and update to the Christmas system as well!
