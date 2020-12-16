WAVE 3 News to air ‘Black in Blue’ documentary on UK football’s first Black football players

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is thrilled to announce plans to air “Black in Blue,” a documentary about four very special University of Kentucky football players.
The 72-minute film explores the groundbreaking history that took place on UK’s football field in 1967 when Nate Northington and Greg Page became the first African-American scholarship athletes to play in the Southeastern Conference.
Following their lead, two more Black players, Wilbur Hackett and Houston Hogg, joined the Wildcats, signaling the start of a revolution in college athletics in the south.
Hackett went on to become the first African-American team captain of any sport in the SEC.
Another former UK football player, Paul Karem, produced the documentary that will air uninterrupted on WAVE 3 News on Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. and on Jan. 1 at 3 p.m.
To read more about the documentary, click here, and to watch the trailer for the documentary, click PLAY on the video below:
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.