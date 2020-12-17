Beshear confirms 54 virus-related deaths Thursday: ‘The most we’ve lost since early on’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 3,349 more COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.
“I hope we don’t have another day that we have 54 deaths,” the governor said during his daily COVID briefing from Frankfort.
Beshear also said another shipment of Pfizer COVID vaccines are set to be delivered to Kentucky next week. Most of the doses are set to go to long-term care facilities.
He also reiterated his faith in the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I have not been advised that anyone has had any adverse reactions to the vaccine,” Beshear stated.
The state Thursday saw an average virus positivity rate of 8.45%.
The governor confirmed at least 1,817 people were hospitalized as of Thursday with COVID, including 431 patients in intensive care and 254 on a ventilator.
Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and Beshear stressed the importance of keeping holiday festivities small and within two households at the most when celebrating. They said the virus can easily spread when people let their guards down, take off masks and gather in large groups.
“We need to make sure we do it right. We understand it can be a super-spreader event,” Beshear said. “I have confidence Kentuckians know to keep it small.”
To view Stack’s complete winter guidance, click here.
