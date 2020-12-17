Charges dismissed against protestor who allegedly pulled gun on driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A protester who was seen pointing a gun at a driver on Shelbyville Road will not be charged.

The incident happened in September while protesters were marching on Shelbyville Road near Hurstbourne Lane. Robin Ash’s attorney claimed the driver pulled a gun on her first.

After reviewing the evidence, a Jefferson County grand jury decided Wednesday a wanton endangerment charge did not apply to the case due to “insufficient evidence to rebut claims of self-protection and protection of others beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Ash was previously a convicted felon who was not able to legally own a firearm. However, she was pardoned by Governor Steve Beshear to have her voting rights restored on Nov. 30, 2015 and her full rights were restored by Beshear in a document signed on Dec. 7, 2015.

