A day after vaccination, Baptist Health doctor feeling no major side effects

“You still have to do your social distancing, masking and hygiene, but knowing that there’s that extra layer, your safety net behind you, the vaccine, just makes it that much more easier, makes your step that much more lighter,” Hart said. “When you’re in the trenches, like I said yesterday, in this dark tunnel you know there are days that you kind of feel hopeless. And now there is, there is like, ‘Hey, the end is in sight, all we have to do is persevere a little bit longer.’ We’re seeing the end now and that always energizes you and gives you an optimism that maybe at the darkest days was lacking.”