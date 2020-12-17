FORECAST: Cold tonight; weekend rain chance

WEATHER HEADLINES
- SATURDAY: Rain increasing later in the day
- ARCTIC BLAST: Very cold air arrives in time for Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds slowly decrease tonight with temperatures staying cold. The lows overnight will be in the 20s with a teens possible for some.
Look to the southwest sky after sunset to see Saturn and Jupiter’s conjunction. They will appear as two very close bright dots in the sky!
A few peeks of sun Friday before clouds increase once again. Highs will jump in comparison to previous days; we’ll be in the 40s for highs.
Mostly cloudy skies persist Friday night, but it will mainly be dry. Lows drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Rain chances increasing from west to east during the afternoon and evening. With temperatures falling later in the evening a few snowflakes may mix in.
While highs will warm into the 50s early next week, it doesn’t appear it will last! Arctic air will be on the move with tumbling temperatures in time for Christmas. The bigger question may be will we see a white Christmas? Rain chances Christmas Eve could end as a period of snow and deserves watching. Snow showers look possible Christmas Day!
