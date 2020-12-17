FORECAST: Cold with patchy fog early Friday

- SATURDAY: Rain increasing later in the day
- ARCTIC BLAST: Very cold air arrives in time for Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds slowly decrease tonight with temperatures staying cold. The lows overnight will be in the 20s with a teens possible for some.
Look to the southwest sky after sunset to see Saturn and Jupiter’s conjunction. They will appear as two very close bright dots in the sky, the closest in nearly 400 years by early Monday!
Some sunshine early Friday with temperatures given a boost into the mid 40s. Clouds will be back on the increase ahead of the next weather-maker later in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy skies persist Friday night. Temperatures will be chilly in the lower 30s.
The precipitation holds out to our west until late Saturday. Rain chances increasing from west to east during the afternoon and evening. With temperatures falling later in the evening a few snowflakes may mix in.
While highs will warm into the 50s early next week, it doesn’t appear it will last! Arctic air will be on the move with tumbling temperatures in time for Christmas. The bigger question may be will we see a white Christmas? Rain chances Christmas Eve could end as a period of snow and deserves watching. Snow showers look possible Christmas Day!
