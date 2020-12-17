Fort Knox family spreading holiday cheer with massive light display

Jeremy Morelock said the holidays make him think of family, but he says spending time with them isn’t possible in 2020. “I’ve done my fair share of not being around my family for the holidays and I don’t wish that upon anybody,” he said. “I wish everybody could be home for the holidays and spend time with each other and I understand that’s not possible. This year, even more so, not even in the military community. People in general are having to do social distancing, zoom calls for the holidays which is tough for everybody.”