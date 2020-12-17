‘I want to go home’: Newport police release video from first interactions with man who claimed to be missing boy

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Video from the day Newport police came across a man, who claimed to be a missing boy from Illinois, has been obtained by FOX19 NOW.
Brian Rini, 24, was sentenced on Tuesday for aggravated identity after lying about being Timmothy Pitzen from Aurora, Illinois. Pitzen disappeared in 2011 at the age of six.
On April 3, 2019, Newport police responded to a call from someone reporting a man described as Rini was walking around, appearing to be confused court records show.
Once officers found Rini, he fed them a story, which is now known not to be true.
Officer: What can I do for you?
Rini: I want to go home.
Officer: Where’s home at?
Rini: Aurora, Illinois.
Officer: How’d you get here?
Rini: People have been making me do things for a year since my mother left me with them.
That’s the first interaction police had with Rini that April day. As questions from police probed deeper, so did the stories Rini was spinning.
At the time, Newport Police Chief Tom Collins said officers had serious doubts about Rini’s age as Pitzen would have been just 14-years-old.
“Everybody had a sick feeling about what we were doing,” Chief Collins explains. “We really weren’t buying into the story, but you know we have to do our due diligence.”
The responding officers questioned Rini’s claim, saying his appearance doesn’t match the age of a teenager. However, Rini was quick and accurate when giving the exact date of birth matching Pitzen.
Officer No. 1: My immediate reaction when I saw him; I thought he was the adult and there was kids around. You know what I mean because he looks older than that because I’ve asked him 3 times.
Officer No. 2: Because he’s clearly like got the facial hair and shaved.
Officer No. 1: and his stomach, you can see where he’s been heavy, and then he’s got that, but three times I asked him his date of birth and how quick he was, real quick, and the numbers line up.
Rini was 24 years old at the time and when police took him back to the station, he talked about being held at a warehouse with other kids.
“Sometimes they’d take us to multiple hotels and they’d make us stay in the room with one of the guys until we went to the other one, but every time we weren’t doing anything,” Rini told officers at the police station.
The stories were too disturbing and detailed for police to ignore.
“They made us do things with each other on camera and they’d make us go places,” Rini said. “Like, they took me and gave me to someone a couple weeks ago, and that someone has been taking me to other people at hotels and making me do things for money for them.”
Rini would continue to identify himself as Pitzen when federal agents showed up to ask questions, which is illegal, and eventually lead to his sentencing for aggravated identity theft.
During the interview, Rini admitted to seeing Pitzen’s story on a 2020 TV special. He told authorities he saw this as an opportunity to start a new life.
Rini was given credit for 20 months served so he will spend an additional four months behind bars and will then be on supervised release.
DNA test results confirmed Rini’s identity as a known felon who was released from an Ohio prison on March 7, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Southern District of Ohio.
Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said further investigation by the FBI found that Rini had allegedly portrayed himself as a juvenile sex trafficking victim on two prior occasions. In those instances, he was only identified once he was fingerprinted.
