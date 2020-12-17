KCD plays for state title on Friday at Kroger Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Country Day is one win away from a Class A football state championship.
The Bearcats (10-1) face Paintsville (9-2) at 11 a.m. on Friday at Kroger Field in Lexington.
“I think it would mean everything,” KCD head coach Matthew Jones said. “It would mean that the plan that we put into place 10 years ago, it would mean that the alignment from the top, the administration down, through the players and the parents and the coaches, it’d mean it’s working. It’d mean that what we’re doing matters and it’s important.”
KCD is 23-2 over the last two seasons. Their only loss in 2019 was a 44-20 setback to Paintsville in the state semifinals.
“We have to be able to run the football and stop the run,” Jones said. “There’s nothing magic about it, they’re gonna do what they do, we’re gonna do what we do. Nobody is gonna try and trick anybody tomorrow, it’s gonna be an old school football game.”
Jones was the 2019 Game On Coach of the Year.
