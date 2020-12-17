Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow canceled for 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow will not return to the Kentucky Expo Center in 2021.
Organizers said the show was canceled because of health and safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This was a difficult decision and was made with the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and employees top of mind,” show manager Kim Muncy said. “Following a thorough analysis regarding the feasibility of the show, this is the most prudent course of action, and we look forward to the show returning in 2022.”
The show was scheduled to take place Jan. 26 to 30.
