Louisville family loses patriarch to COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local family shared their heart-wrenching story of losing a loved one to COVID-19 and how hospital staff helped them cope with their loss.
74-year-old Larry Wilmoth was the patriarch of his family. His wife Linda said they were best friends, and he affectionately called his daughters “his girls.”
The family had no choice but to hold on as tightly as possible before Larry Wilmoth was taken away by COVID-19.
“[The nurses and doctors] made him feel like he was with family when he couldn’t be with his family, and that was big,” Angie Tucker, his daughter, said.
She said her father’s nurses at Norton would charge his phone in anticipation of a Facetime call from home, and staff would contact the Wilmoths with any updates or adjustments.
In 1997, Larry Wilmoth shielded his wife in a ditch from a tornado. He overcame COPD and diabetes, and had to bury his 22-year old son after he died of a heart attack. The virus turned the gentle giant into a mere shell of himself, hooked up to a ventilator in an ICU bed under palliative care.
“At the beginning, he was scared,” Nickie Lahue, his daughter, said. “He would cry and tell us I’m going to die in here, I’m going to die alone.”
The family credits the Norton Healthcare staff for bringing comfort to a morbid situation.
“One specific nurse, Bailey, she held his hand after he had talked to us, and [Larry] said to him, ‘I hope you have as good as family as I do, that’s one thing I’ve done right in my life,’” Lahue said.
When Wilmoth’s doctor called to say he wasn’t going to live, his doctors and staff immediately devised a plan to bring him home. He wanted to be with his family when he died.
“His eyes were open he was looking around for us,” Carin Zoeller said. “He reached for my mom’s hand. He was still very alert. I’m so grateful for them, for allowing us 30 minutes, her, my mom, the whole night.”
Linda Wilmoth spent her last night with her husband at his side; his daughters and family also surrounded him.
Chase and Karen, nurses at Norton Hospital, were able to talk to the Wilmoth family via Zoom on Wednesday night.
“We thank you so, so much, from the bottom of our hearts,” Linda Wilmoth told them.
“Not just for our dad, but we know you’re doing it for other patients and their families,” Zoeller added. “Just knowing that you care that much, it gave us a lot of peace at home knowing that he was taken care of by people who actually did care.”
The family told WAVE 3 News that they are thankful for all healthcare workers and hold their hearts in solidarity with any family that can relate to their story.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.