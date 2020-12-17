Loved ones of woman found dead on Cane Run Road remember her life, career

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family and friends of Tracy Kenemore gathered together Thursday to celebrate her life in the place she died. Kenemore, 55, was a mother of three who worked as a traffic control officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department for 21 years.
Kenemore was identified as the victim of an apparent homicide after she was found dead Wednesday inside her home on 4400 block Cane Run Road. Police reported that foul play appeared to be involved but the cause of her death is still pending.
“My mom was outgoing, she was the life of the party, our family, everybody loved her, and she knew we know what kind of person she is so a good person got taken away from us because my momma was the soul of everything,” Kenemore’s daughter Nyiesha Mulinda said.
One day after her death, her family celebrating her life and dedication to her job with LMPD. Her two-decades-long career was cut short by the pandemic.
“So many that came to me that know my momma, she done watched kids grow up crossing them, she done watched them be up into a grown person, she sees them every day,” Mulinda said. “She lost her job due to COVID and she was struggling, she was still trying to get her unemployment, but for Christmas she made sure everybody got a gift.”
Longtime neighbor and friend Mary Proctor said she is devastated by the loss and was shocked by the violence that happened in a neighborhood she thought safe.
“You walk out that door, you see Tracy. You always see a smile on her face every day. She don’t have no people that hate her; she has a lot of people that loves her,” she said. “I’m just so speechless now, I mean I don’t have a lot of words to say, they took a good person.”
LMPD officers were on the scene Thursday and told WAVE 3 that Kenemore’s home was no longer an active crime scene but no arrests have been made in connection to her death. Kenemore’s family said they know she will always be with them.
“I know you watching me, I know you right there with me, you ain’t never left my side. Cause I’m your daughter, you’re my BFF, you’re my best friend, I talk to my momma every day, and I love you so much momma, you’re greatly missed,” Mulinda said.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous tip-line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.