2 men shot, killed in Cloverleaf neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two men who were shot and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood have been identified.
Deputies got a call about an apparent shooting around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Gagel Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
When officers arrived, they found two men dead, identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Tyron Grant, 23, and John Johnson, 26, with gunshot wounds.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
