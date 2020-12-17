People line up for pre-Christmas testing for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 has made the holiday rush of 2020 unlike any other as people line up for testing.
Many are hoping to find a safe way to be together at Christmas.
”We’ve seen an uptick just in requests from folks looking for that appointment,” Norton Healthcare COVID Testing Operations Manager Sam Zuege said. “Whether or not it’s because they have those travel plans, they visit with family or maybe they’re preparing to visit with family, or they might have come in contact with somebody they found out did visit with family. We’re seeing a number of folks that are just coming in and want to have that reassurance.”
And it’s happing hundreds of time a day at various Norton locations. People line up at drive-through facilities to endure deep nasal swabs hoping to find out they do not have COVID-19.
“But we are seeing people who are in between that need or want to be able to see some of the family members,” Zuege said. “So a lot of questions coming in about when should we get tested.”
At the Norton drive-through testing facility in Hikes Point, many patients on Thursday were being screened for COVID-19 in advance of a medical procedure.
Everyone, regardless of motivation, was seeking peace of mind.
“I really don’t feel like I have COVID,” Mary Small said. “I’m doing it mainly because I’m required to. I haven’t had any symptoms. But it will make me feel good to know that I am negative.”
”No doubt it’s very helpful to know that you appear to be COVID-free,” Jim Bright said. “I’ve had so many friends who have contracted COVID. I have 13 friends who have passed away from COVID. So I take it very seriously, as does my wife.”
