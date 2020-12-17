3 teen girls arrested for death of 50-year-old on River Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three more arrests have been made in connection to a Nov. 21 fatal shooting near 6th Street and River Road, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said Thursday.
The victim was identified as Rocky Siebert, 50.
LMPD officers arrested Jaliyah M. Allen, 18, and two other underage girls, ages 16 and 15, Smiley confirmed, Thursday evening. All three are charged with one count of murder.
Malik Jenkins and Kelvonnie Harris were arrested this month also in connection to Siebert’s death. They are also charged with murder.
The LMPD’s Homicide unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
