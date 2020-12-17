2 wanted for questioning after lottery tickets stolen from Meade County stores

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who they believe stole lottery tickets from at least two businesses in the area.
The sheriff’s office posted several photos on Facebook Wednesday evening, asking for help locating a man and a woman, along with two vehicles they believe could be driven by the suspects.
(Story continues below post)
According to police, the lottery tickets were stolen from the Vine Grove and Big Spring area between Monday and Wednesday. The suspects are believed to be traveling in a 2011 black Chevy Impala and a late model black Ford Escape.
If you know anything about the crime, or who the individuals could be, contact the Meade County Sheriff’s office at 270-422-4937.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.