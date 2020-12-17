2 wanted for questioning after lottery tickets stolen from Meade County stores

The Meade County Sheriff's Office believes these two individuals are responsible for stealing lottery tickets at two businesses in the Meade County area. (Source: Meade County Sheriff's Office)
By Makayla Ballman | December 17, 2020 at 6:59 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 6:59 PM

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who they believe stole lottery tickets from at least two businesses in the area.

The sheriff’s office posted several photos on Facebook Wednesday evening, asking for help locating a man and a woman, along with two vehicles they believe could be driven by the suspects.

Posted by Meade County Sheriff's Office KY on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

According to police, the lottery tickets were stolen from the Vine Grove and Big Spring area between Monday and Wednesday. The suspects are believed to be traveling in a 2011 black Chevy Impala and a late model black Ford Escape.

If you know anything about the crime, or who the individuals could be, contact the Meade County Sheriff’s office at 270-422-4937.

