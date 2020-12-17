Woman found dead inside home on Cane Run Road identified as LMPD employee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman who was found dead inside of a home on Cane Run Road has been identified.
Tracy Kenemore, 55, was killed in the 4400 block of Cane Run Road around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Kenemore worked for LMPD at the time of her death, the department confirmed Thursday, though her title or position wasn’t disclosed. LMPD said it would make a statement after speaking with Kenemore’s family.
Dispatchers were called about “a person down” inside of a home around noon Wednesday. When officers went inside, Kenemore was found dead, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
Kenemore’s cause of death has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.