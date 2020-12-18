Brick and mortar store sales not slowing down in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Even though the COVID pandemic is driving a lot of online sales, small businesses in the area are still seeing a lot of foot traffic.
The holiday season was clearly evident up and down Shelbyville Road Friday, and while there is an uptick in online shopping this year, local small businesses are still cashing in.
“They come into the store; they have time to browse. They expect quality merchandise out of us, which we give them,” Lynn Schulwolf told WAVE 3 News.
According to Lynn Schuwolf, the owner of Royal Jewelers, the virus outbreak and the corresponding increase in online shopping are having little to no effect on his family-owned business which has operated since 1947.
“You can’t hug your computer. You can’t do it, but you can romance a ring in your hand. You can see the beauty of it. You cannot see the beauty online,” Schuwolf said.
Schulwolf said he has been blessed, noting what keeps people coming in is the great service his store offers and repeat customers.
That’s the same story Barbra Sparrow had on the other side of Shelbyville Road. Sparrow is co-owner of Two Chicks and Company.
“People come in, and they have been really sincere about wearing their masks and keeping a distance,” Sparrow said.
Sparrow said they have been busy selling jewelry and clothing. Earlier this year, they began providing curbside service.
The National Retail Federation reported that 60% of consumers plan to purchase products online instead of in a brick-and-mortar store.
