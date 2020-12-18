Column: I am going to be vaccinated for the coronavirus

I fear exclusion, not inclusion. My fear is that people of color will not get vaccinated. I fear that we will too often be eliminated on the powerful principle of last hired, first fired. Whites want the vaccine. I expect that many will find ways not only of getting vaccinated but getting it first, leaving those most in need waiting. I also fear too many people of color and poor people in general will eliminate themselves out of fear. I fear that too many of us will needlessly get ill and many will die based on fears rooted in the terrible past. Faya and I are going to get vaccinated.