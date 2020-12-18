Couple celebrates 61st anniversary in ICU battling COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Myra and Louis Preston never imagined that they would celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Wednesday, they got to spend a brief moment together.
A nurse snapped a photo of the couple holding hands as they celebrated their life together.
Region 8 News spoke to Louis on Thursday.
Louis said they are both battling double-lung pneumonia and COVID-19 across the hall from each other.
The couple met in Pine Bluff as teenagers and got married in 1959 when Louis was 19 and Myra was 17.
Louis commended the nurses and doctors, helping care for them on the front line, and asked for continued prayers.
