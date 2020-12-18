FORECAST: Dry this afternoon with rain Saturday night

- SATURDAY: Rain showers increase which may mix with or change to snow showers for some by Saturday night
- MONDAY: A quick-hitting wave will bring some rain and/or snow showers
- CHRISTMAS EVE/DAY: Arctic front blasts through with bitterly cold air and some snowfall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Morning sunshine is going to give way to lots of high clouds this afternoon. Despite that, we will “warm” into the 40s for highs for Kentucky with around 40 for Southern Indiana.
Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight as we await our next front. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight.
Tomorrow kicks off with cloudy skies. Rain will gradually move into the region from west to east during the afternoon and evening. Highs top out in the upper 40s on Saturday. Rain showers will end during the evening. Some leftover moisture overnight toward sunrise Sunday may be more of a mix of drizzle and flurries, but no issues with that.
