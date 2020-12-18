FORECAST: Rain chances increase late Saturday

- SATURDAY: Rain chances increase late Saturday
- ARCTIC BLAST: Very cold air arrives in time for Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds build back into the region overnight ahead of the next rain chance. Temperatures will drop into the 30s, upper 20s for some.
Cloudy skies with rain chances going up west to east during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain totals aren’t that impressive (generally less than a quarter of an inch). Highs should top out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
Rain showers will end during the evening. Some leftover moisture overnight toward sunrise Sunday may be more of a mix of drizzle and flurries, but no issues with that.
Sunday looks mostly cloudy at this point with temperatures back in the 40s for highs.
A fast moving system will dive in from the north Monday with a few showers, especially north and east.
Temperatures warm back into the 50s for the first part of our Christmas Week. Don’t get use to it! Arctic air is on the move and will arrive behind a cold front that moves in midweek. This front also brings a rain chance Wednesday that may end as snow into early Thursday. It’s worth watching and dependent on the speed of the precipitation and cold air.
There is more certainty that it will be cold for Christmas with highs in the 20s. Snow showers are possible.
