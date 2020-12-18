FORECAST: Rain chances increase late today

- TODAY: Rain chances increase late
- ARCTIC BLAST: Very cold air arrives in time for Christmas. Could see rain end as some snow Christmas Eve.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cloudy and chilly day in store for the area with shower chances going up west to east during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain totals will be less than a quarter of an inch. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 40s in many areas.
Rain is likely during the evening, but tapering off during the overnight. I can’t rule out the chance for a flake or two of snow mixing in with the rain northeast of Louisville after midnight, but nothing major expected.
Some leftover low-level moisture toward sunrise Sunday could create a mix of drizzle and flurries, but no issues with that. Sunday looks mostly cloudy at this point with temperatures back in the 40s for highs. Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the 30s.
A fast moving system will dive in from the north Monday with a few showers, especially north and east. Temperatures warm back into the 50s for the first part of our Christmas Week. Don’t get use to it! Arctic air is on the move and will arrive behind a cold front that moves in midweek. This front also brings a rain chance late Wednesday that may end as snow on Thursday. It’s worth watching and dependent on the speed of the precipitation and cold air.
There is more certainty that it will be cold for Christmas with highs in the 20s. Snow showers are possible.
