FORECAST: Rain chances increase late today

A fast moving system will dive in from the north Monday with a few showers, especially north and east. Temperatures warm back into the 50s for the first part of our Christmas Week. Don’t get use to it! Arctic air is on the move and will arrive behind a cold front that moves in midweek. This front also brings a rain chance late Wednesday that may end as snow on Thursday. It’s worth watching and dependent on the speed of the precipitation and cold air.