FOUND: Golden Alert canceled for Louisville woman with special needs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPDATE (7:30 p.m.): Virginia Cecil has been located, per the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 49-year old Virginia Cecil.
Cecil is 4 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 164 pounds, LMPD investigators said. She suffers from Dubowitz syndrome and requires diabetes medication.
She was reportedly last seen around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at her home on Shannon Run Trail. A press release regarding her disappearance stated she is often seen at nearby businesses on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Six Mile Lane and South Watterson Trail.
Cecil was last seen wearing black pants, a green jacket, and black and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on where she could be is asked to contact LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD or 911.
