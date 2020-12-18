Gov. Beshear confirms 3,179 new coronavirus cases, 28 more deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update about the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky Friday.
The governor said there were 3,179 more virus cases, bringing the state total since March to 237,190. He also confirmed 28 more deaths, which brings the state’s death toll to 2,344.
The state is currently seeing a 8.59% positivity rate, which is calculated as a seven-day rolling average.
Beshear said at least 1,712 are hospitalized with COVID-19, which includes 410 people in intensive care and 227 on a ventilator.
His update also focused on the Team Kentucky Food and Beverage Relief Fund, which ends at midnight Friday. The governor said restaurants and bars that need assistance can apply for the $40 million in total funds offered through the program by clicking here.
To view more extensive data regarding the coronavirus outbreak in Kentucky, click here.
