Indiana healthcare workers line up for drive-thru COVID vaccinations

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) – Hundreds of frontline health care workers were slated to get vaccinated for COVID-19 Friday at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany.
Hundreds more are expected to get the approved Pfizer vaccine in the coming days.
The drive thru vaccination site is available to health care workers in Floyd, Harrison and Washington Counties.
“You’d be foolish not to get the vaccine as soon as you have the opportunity,” Amanda Davis Houchen, who works as the clinical director of community health at Lifespring Health, said.
Davis Houchen was first in line at Baptist Health Floyd Friday morning. She said the moment she got the link to sign up for the vaccine, she started crying.
“For months, we’ve been working, treating, testing, seeing coronavrirus patients and seeing the effects,” Davis Houchen said, “and so to get that and have some sort of sense of protection is just critical.”
In the very next car in line, Lesa Mackin was prepared to get vaccinated.
She works in an oncology department in the Baptist Health network, working with cancer patients.
She said she was getting the vaccine for them.
“In an oncology office, you become very close with the patients,” Mackin said. “We see them every day when they’re getting their chemotherapy, and we have lost patients to COVID. It’s very important for us to continue to be able to take care of our patients.”
Both Mackin and Houchen Davis said they are confident in the vaccine and encourage everyone who can, to sign up.
“While we may not know everything about the vaccine,” advised Houchen Davis, “what we do know about is the coronavirus and the risks of that are so much more than any potential risk of the vaccine.”
This site is open from 7 a.m. to 7p.m. and is registration only.
It will only be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.