KCD falls 38-7 to Paintsville in Class A state championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Paintsville rushed for 303 yards and handed Kentucky Country Day a 38-7 loss in the Bearcats first trip to the Class A state final.
The Tigers struck first on a 23 yard Harris Phelps touchdown 5:44 left in the first quarter. Phelps carried the ball 22 times for 221 yards.
Paintsville extended the lead on the first play of the second quarter, a one touchdown run by Jake Hyden. It was 17-0 Tigers at the half.
They opened the third quarter with another impressive drive, going 67 yards in just four plays. Phelps took off for 53 yards to get them in scoring position, and Hyden finished it off with a six yard score. He reached the end zone three times.
The Bearcats only score came on a Nathan Caldwell one yard run with 6:22 left in the third quarter, but another Hyden score and a Devin Hall 38 yard fumble return for a score capped off the 38-7 win. It’s the Tigers first football state championship.
“All credit to Paintsville, they played great,” KCD head coach Matthew Jones said. “I think being here last year for them had to have to been a big advantage. We didn’t play very well on the biggest stage and I got to get them ready. I’ve got to do better.”
Jones and KCD are 23-3 over the last two seasons, with two of the three losses coming to Paintsville. The Tigers also ended the Bearcats season in 2019, a 44-20 defeat in the state semifinals. The TIgers lost 43-0 to Pikeville in the championship game.
“I think we’ll be back and I think the kids got a taste of this and I think we’re gonna be one of the top teams in A for a long time to come,” Jones said.
