Man dies in shooting in St. Joseph neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in the St. Joseph neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 2200 block of Arthur Ford Court around 2 a.m. Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released.
No suspect information has been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
