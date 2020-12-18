Managing holiday expectations during a pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Although there’s hope in ending this pandemic with a coronavirus vaccine, it’s still claiming more lives than ever before.
The Indiana Department of Public Health reported more than 6,088 COVID-19 cases and 84 more deaths Friday. On Thursday, Kentucky reported its highest number of COVID-related deaths in one day since the pandemic began at 54 deaths, along with 3,300 new cases.
As case totals continue to rise, health officials are urging the public to take precautions with their holiday plans.
The CDC recommends getting tested before the holidays, limit traveling, and only planning small gatherings with people in the same household. Here are the CDC’s holiday guidelines.
Many family traditions will changes this year because of the pandemic. No matter what your plans are, Dr. Charles Pemberton, a local family clinical counselor, recommends to have that discussion early to manage expectations.
Since families are being urged to stay home for the holiday, Pemberton said it’s a good opportunity to make new traditions and spend quality time together.
Since many children don’t have the normal socialization they would get from school, Pemberton urged parents to find new activities to do together.
“We need to make sure that not only do we have that time as a family, playing games at the dinner table, but we also need to make sure that we pull our individual children off and do things with them,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be expensive. It can be come shopping with me and we’ll grab a cheap ice cream cone together.”
