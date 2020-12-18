Middle Tennessee at Bellarmine postponed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Middle Tennessee-Bellarmine men’s basketball game has been postponed. The Knights (1-2) and Blue Raiders (2-2) were scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Freedom Hall.
They were also scheduled to play on Monday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Middle Tennessee had already arrived in Louisville before the game was postponed.
“I truly appreciate everything the Middle Tennessee basketball program did trying to get this game played,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said. “They certainly were doing all the right things.”
The Knights coaches are scoring the region for an opponent for Sunday or Monday.
Hear from Davenport on The Scotty Davenport Show at 1 a.m. Monday morning on WAVE 3 News.
