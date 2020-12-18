St. Joseph shooting victim identified in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man found dead in St. Joseph early Friday morning has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
The man is 22-year-old Ken Russell of Lexington, Deputy Coroner Michael E. Haag said.
The shooting was reported in the 2200 block of Arthur Ford Court around 2 a.m. Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
