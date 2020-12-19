Ashland Blazer knocks off E’town 35-14 in 3A state final

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Elizabethtown had it’s 12-game winning streak snapped by Ashland Blazer, a 35-14 loss in the 3A state championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington.
The Tomcats rushed for 415 yards. Keontae Pittman had 32 carries for 253 yards and three scores. Hunter Gillum carried nine times for 115 yards and reached the end zone twice.
The Panthers trailed 14-0 at the half and 21-0 in third when E’town quarterback Clay Games scored from the one. Games was 18-27 for 200 yards and threw a fourth quarter touchdown pass to Camden Williams.
The Tomcats responded with a 10 play, 79 yard drive.
E’town finishes 12-1. Ashland Blazer caps off a perfect 11-0 season.
