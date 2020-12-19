Belle of Louisville returns home with ‘clean bill of health’ after U.S. Coast Guard inspection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a six-week inspection by the United States Coast Guard, the Belle of Louisville steamboat has returned home with a “clean bill of health.”
The 106-year-old steamboat completed its US Coast Guard-required hull inspection on Wednesday, traveling more than 300 miles to the Amherst-Madison shipyard in Gallipolis, Ohio.
While at the shipyard, the Belle of Louisville was removed from the water and inspected.
Along with the hull inspection, which was found to be in excellent condition, other maintenance procedures were performed by the Coast Guard. This included painting the hull, replacing internal frame members, along with other inspections and tests.
After being gone since October, the Belle of Louisville returned Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m. at the Fourth Street Wharf, coming into Louisville pushed in by a towboat.
“We brought her up on her own power because it was October and conditions were great,” Master Captain Mark Doty said. “Now that the weather has gotten colder and water conditions are changing, it’s safer to have her towed back and keep her winterized until she begins cruising again in April.”
The Belle of Louisville’s next inspection is scheduled for 2025.
