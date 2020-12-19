23 Cards blown out 85-48 at #12 Wisconsin

(WAVE) - #12 Wisconsin (4-1) welcomed #23 UofL (4-1) back to the court by hitting 10 first half three-pointers and 16 in the game as the Badgers blew out the Cards 85-48.
It was UofL’s first game since a win over Western Kentucky on December 1. As a result of their COVID pause, leading scorer Carlik Jones was not available for the game. He did make the trip and is expected to be back in the lineup for their ACC opener on Tuesday at Pittsburgh.
The hot shooting Badgers led 25-4 after Brad Davison completed a four point play with 9:04 left in the first half.
UofL turned the ball over 18 times.
“You know we never really offered resistance the entire way, so it is what it is, we’ve got to move on, we’ve got a game against Pittsburgh, we’ve got to learn some lessons from this one,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “You know just the maturity level needs to grow and again, there’s a lot of things to address, but I think the communication and the physicality around the basket stick out to me and then as time went on and score increased, you know, we let a lot of things slip.”
Samuell Williamson did return to the lineup after missing two games with a dislocated toe. He finished with 7 points and 7 rebounds. David Johnson lead the Card with 12.
“As you can see by the way we played today, it was a tough turnaround, all that time off, but there’s no excuse, you know it’s gonna be a crazy year, a lot of teams are going to go through that type of stuff throughout the course of the season, and we’ve just got to come out and we gotta play better, that’s just simple, that’s all it is, we’ve got to play better,” Williamson said.
