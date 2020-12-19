Cats fall to 1-5 for first time since 1926 after 75-63 loss to #22 North Carolina

(WAVE) - Basil Hayden was the UK head coach the last time the Cats started a season 1-5. That was in 1926-27. A team that finished 3-13.
The current Cats lost for the fifth straight time on Saturday, a 75-63 setback to #22 North Carolina (5-2). The game was part of the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland, Ohio.
Unlike last Saturday, when Notre Dame jumped all over the Cats (1-5), UK actually came out hot. A Davion Mintz three-pointer gave the Cats a 17-8 lead and they were in front 38-34 at the half.
“I thought before the game, we’re gonna get this game, I thought at halftime, alright we’re in good shape, we knew what they were gonna do coming out of the gate,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “I thought we were fine, we were hanging around and then all of a sudden we let go of the rope.”
Foul trouble was an issue.
Terrence Clarke, Olivier Sarr, Isaiah Jackson and Lance Ware all fouled out.
With most of the Cats big men on the bench, the Tar Heels were met with little resistance in the paint. They outscored UK 21-12 in the final seven minutes.
“We are capable of doing this, we’re showing signs,” Calipari said. “It’s just that you’re not getting any, you know, you’re not playing anybody that when you make errors, teams like we’re playing, veteran teams, teams that have been through it, they make you pay, and North Carolina made us pay.”
The Cats next game is next Saturday at #23 UofL (4-1) at 12 p.m.
