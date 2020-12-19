FDA approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, shipments set to be delivered Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last Sunday, Pfizer’s first shipment of its COVID-19 vaccine was delivered in the city of Louisville. Now, a second coronavirus vaccine is joining the fight against the virus that’s killed more than 2,300 Kentuckians.
On Friday night, the Moderna vaccine was approved by the FDA.
“We ought to be able to provide in a perfect setting 20 million doses across the country before the end of the calendar year,” University of Louisville School of Medicine Vice Dean of Research Dr. Jon Klein said.
Just like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine will be administered to health professionals at higher risk first.
Mayor Greg Fischer said the newly announced vaccination task force has created a priority list.
“The priority first is our health care workers, and then our long term care facilities,” Fischer explained. “Our third group is our first responders, and then teachers are going to be after that, teachers and anybody that work in schools.”
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both messenger RNA vaccines, but the main difference between the two is, Moderna doesn’t have to be kept at the ultra-cold temperature of -70 degrees Celsius.
“The Moderna vaccine is in some ways much more adaptable to not only long term care facilities which don’t have the ultra-cold freezers but also to the rural localities,” Klein added.
Over the weekend, Moderna vaccines are set to ship to various locations including in Louisville.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.