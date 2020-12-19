Hikes Point woman celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman who will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Christmas Day received a pleasant surprise Saturday as a drive-by birthday parade was held in her honor.
Clemma Pettit will be turning 100 on December 25, but family and friends decided to celebrate early to have as many people participate in the parade as possible.
Dozens of cars lined up in the Hikes Point, honking and waving as they passed by Pettit’s residence. Jeffersontown Fire also participated in the parade, having a fire engine drive down the road in honor of her birthday.
Family was grateful that residents from all over the city came out to wish Pettit a happy birthday.
“She saw all the cars coming, she saw relatives that were from out of town, and again, she was very emotional and cried,” Jim Pettit, Clemma’s son said. “So it’s been a very, very good day for her.”
The family also decorated her lawn with multiple bear statues and a yard sign reading, “Happy 100th Birthday... We (heart) you beary much.”
