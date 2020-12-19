Hundreds volunteer to lay wreaths in honor fallen heroes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Throughout the weekend, local volunteers took the time to remember our nation’s heroes.
With the coronavirus pandemic, volunteers with Wreaths Across America had to make appointments and practice social distancing, but that did not stop people from honoring the fallen.
Every year, around this time, you can find Hannah Robb at the Zachery Taylor National Cemetery.
“These people gave the ultimate sacrifice, their lives. Let us celebrate Christmas with them and lay a wreath on their grave to say thank you,” Robb said.
Robb, like countless others in our community and across America, volunteered to lay wreaths on the graves of our fallen heroes.
“I’ve done this for the past five years. Because not only is it amazing to get involved in your community, but also, it’s great to stop and take a moment and appreciate what these people have given to this country,” Robb said.
As each of the volunteers took the time to lay a wreath, they said the name of the person listed on the tombstone.
“And as we lay the wreath, we actually say their name out loud to remember that as long as their name is still being said their spirit is still alive,” Robb said.
Sunday was Hannah’s mothers first time joining her daughter in laying wreaths.
“I normally just come out and watch my daughter do it. I never take part it, but after doing this it was heartwarming,” Kimberly Lyle said.
Lyle said she will be volunteering again next year and encourages you to do so as well.
