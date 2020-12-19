Jackson-Davis, Franklin lead Hoosiers over Butler 68-60

(WAVE) - Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points and blocked five Butler shots and Armaan Franklin added a career-high 20, including five three-pointers, as Indiana beat Butler 68-60 on Saturday in the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Bulldogs (1-2) led 37-32 at the half, but a Franklin triple put the Hoosiers in front 41-40 and they would not trail again.
“Make no mistake those were big shots that Armaan made and his confidence level is at a really good place as this non conference finishes up,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “We’re proud of our group and what we’ve been able to do, and non-conference schedule is over, this was an important game for us.”
“I think our guards have built a lot of confidence in shooting the ball the last two games, so hopefully we can keep that and just keep playing inside-out if they double or do whatever they do, we can hit open shots,” Jackson-Davis said.
Indiana (5-2) tips off Big Ten play on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. hosting Northwestern (3-1).
