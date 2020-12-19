Shively police investigating after one man found shot and killed Saturday

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after one man was found shot and killed in Shively Saturday morning.
Shively Police Department Detective Patrick Allen confirmed officers responded to the 4100 block of Hillview Avenue Saturday at 7:04 a.m. on calls of a person down.
Police arrived and found a man in his late 40s who had been shot multiple times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene according to Shively PD.
The investigation is ongoing, and there are no known suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or their anonymous tip line at 502-930-2773.
