Another ‘big day’ on Brent Spence Bridge project, transportation cabinet says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Construction Field Engineer Kevin Rust said crews are making their last concrete pour on the Brent Spence Bridge repair project.
The bridge closed to traffic after a fiery semi crash more than a month ago.
“Today is really the last big day of true construction work,” Rust said. “After today its more about cleaning up, getting the final touches on the project and getting it ready to open for traffic.”
He said now that crews have made it this far in the repairs, there’s “hardly anything that can get in our way now.”
On Wednesday, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said the Brent Spence Bridge is on schedule to reopen on Dec. 23.
With the bridge being closed to traffic, Gray said they’ve been able to do additional maintenance to the bridge including the cleaning of overhead signs on the lower level, repaving work on the northbound bridge approach and drainage work.
“It’s a great deal of satisfaction to get that last concrete pour in,” Rust said.
