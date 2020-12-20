COVID-19 survivor from Oldham County released from hospital after 21 days in ICU

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who spent 21 days in the ICU battling COVID-19 has been released from Baptist Health La Grange Saturday night.
Phillip Draper, 65, was admitted to the hospital on November 25. During his battle against the virus, Draper was on maximum oxygen support and was nearly placed on a ventilator.
On Saturday, Draper was wheeled out of the hospital by his nurses and respiratory therapists, and met by his wife, Sue Draper, and his grandchildren. This was the first time the family had been able to see him since he was admitted to the hospital.
The family gathered outside of the hospital, greeting Draper with balloons, signs, and hugs.
Sue said that her husband would not have made it through without the compassion and care from his nurses and caretakers. She said that his caretakers even helped celebrate his birthday Wednesday while he was within the hospital.
